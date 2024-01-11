Francis Zimmaleh takes charge of UAM Ghana Alumni Network

By D.I. Laary

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA – Mr Francis Abudu Zimmaleh, a chartered accountant, has been appointed the President of the University of Applied Management (UAM) Ghana Alumni Network, saying he will expand the network’s influence to new heights.

With his extensive experience and expertise in finance and corporate strategy, Mr Zimmaleh is expected to bring fresh leadership, dynamism, and drive to the alumni network, which has 27 branches across the globe.

His appointment comes at a crucial time as the Network and the University navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape.

At his inaugural address in Accra, Mr Zimmaleh said with digital technology and increasing demand for skilled professionals internationally, his background in finance and corporate strategy would be invaluable in ensuring the network remained relevant and impactful.

He pledged to strengthen the ties of the alumni with the university and the wider business community in Ghana and beyond while cultivating stronger connections and cooperation for the benefit of all.

“We will strengthen networking by organising alumni networking events to facilitate connections,” he said.

This would involve facilitating the exchange of knowledge, providing mentorship, and supporting professional growth.

He expressed commitment to facilitating connections between alumni and industry leaders, opening doors to new opportunities, and fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.

The Principal of UAM Ghana, Prof. Martin Gyambrah, who administered the oath of office to the executives, expressed satisfaction with the alumni and urged the new leadership to work closely with the institution towards accomplishing their objectives.

He expressed trust in the ability of the alumni to carry out their tasks and that the institution was proud of their work and maintained a close relationship with them, both on a personal and institutional level, to further the university’s vision.

Mr Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the former vice president of the Alumni Network, described the toll the Covid-19 had on the activities of the Executive when they took office on October 19, 2019.

“We faced multiple challenges. We were, however, successful in registering the Alumni Network with the Registrar General’s Department in 2021. Prior to this, we had concluded the constitution for the network,” he said.

He said the outgoing leadership had provided detailed information about their activities to help “the incoming team to hit the ground running.”

The alumni network community provides a lifelong learning and professional platform for the university’s alumni from 27 countries.

It aims to offer opportunities for career development to members with diverse professional backgrounds.

The UAM-Ghana campus is a hub for practical skills that equip students for future leadership positions in a global context.

It focuses on cultivating international and intercultural abilities through a wide range of undergraduate, master’s degree, and doctoral programmes in various fields of management.

GNA

