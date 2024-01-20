Former Chief Director installed as chief of Agona Swedru 

By James Esuon, GNA

Swedru (C/R), Jan. 20, GNA – Nana Oduro Kwarteng I, former Chief Director of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has been nominated and introduced as the new Chief of Agona Swedru.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng, who is the Guantuahene of Agona Swedru was introduced by the Asona Royal Family king makers, led by Abusuapanyin Kweku Esuon to the Swedruman Council of Chiefs as traditions and customs demanded.

Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene and Regent of Agona Swedru who addressed the colourful introductory ceremony, congratulated Nana Oduro Kwarteng for his enstoolment as the Chief of the town.

He said this was the moment chiefs and people of Agona Swedru were waiting for and expressed the hope that the new chief would bring his expertise to bear as former senior lecturer of GIMPA to facilitate development of the area.

Nana Esieni urged the new chief to collaborate with state institutions such as education, health, and the Agona West Municipal Assembly to come up with excellent policies and programmes to bring development to the town.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng on his part, thanked his family headed by Nana Kweku Esuon for the trust and confidence reposed in him and assured that he would collaborate with the people to enhance rapid development.

He said he was prepared to serve the people with all humility, and respect, without which it would be difficult to chalk success as the overlord of Agona Swedru.

Nana Oduro Kwarteng said as a former lecturer, he would always ensure that the town got the needed facelift and human development to promote the wellbeing of all.

