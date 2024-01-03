FOMWAG gets new national executives  

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Ghana (FOMWAG) has sworn in new national executives to steer the affairs of the federation.

The 19-member new executive body would be in charge of the administrative affairs, religious, and humanitarian activities of the Federation for the next four years.

They include Hajia Safuratu Mohammed Andani, a director at Community Water and Sanitation Agency as the National President, Hajia Ayisha Frimpong, an educationist, as the First National Vice President; Hajia Hajara Shardow, a chartered accountant, as the Second National Vice President; Mariama Seidu Yakubu, a computer engineer, as the National Secretary; and Kabirat Ahmed Salihs, an educationist, as the First Deputy National Secretary.

Others are Zulaiha Abubakar, a marketer, as the Second Deputy National Secretary; Hajia Rahman Pelpuo, a legal practitioner, as the National Legal Officer; Hajia Ummu Zakari, a legal practitioner, as the Deputy Legal Secretary; Hajia Iklimatu Ayikai Otoo, a post coordinator, as the National Treasurer; and Huraira Abdul Razak Sika, an entrepreneur, as the Deputy National Treasurer.

The rest are Hajia Hafsa Obeng, a journalist, as the National Public Relations Officer (PRO); Hajia Hajara A. Issaka, a retired SSNIT staff member, as the First National Vice PRO; Hajia Memuna Issaka, a marriage counsellor, as the National Dawah Officer; Hajia Ayishetu Osman, a preacher, as the First Deputy National Da’wah Officer; and Hajia Hawa Mohammed, a Preacher, as the Second Deputy National Da’wah Officer.

Ex-official members include Hajara Abubakar Mohammed Rufai, a commission member of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE); Hajia Adiza Baba Issah, Deputy Director of Muslim Family Counselling Services; and Hajia Azara Abukari-Haroun, a board member of the Ghana Hajj Board and the Zakat and Sadaqat Trust Fund.

Hajia Safuratu Mohammed Andani, National President FOMWAG, highlighted in an interview with the Ghana News Agency some of the plans of the new executives.

She said the new executives intended to bring other Muslim women’s organisations under the umbrella of FOMWAG to facilitate the advocacy effort for Muslim women in Ghana.

She, however, raised concern about the challenges confronting the Federation, notably the poor commitment of the members, which translated into poor revenue generation due to low dues collection.

This challenge, she noted, further worsened the funding gap to undertake projects for the advancement of the Federation and the Muslim community in Ghana.

Hajia Andani also reinforced the commitment of the new executives to advance the projects initiated by the previous executives, including the school project at Achiaman.

“Our hope is that we will be able to secure funding to complete the project during our tenure.”

During this time, we want to organise more of these fund-raising events to complete the project. We also want to engage organisations such as corporate bodies and diplomatic missions, particularly in Muslim countries, for sponsorship of the project,” she said.

Dr. Rabiatu Koney, a member of the Board of Trustees, FOMWAG congratulated the new executives for their appointment and encouraged them to look into alternative ways to finish the school project at Achiaman.

