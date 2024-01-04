Flood victims at Adzido-Vodza receive support from philanthropists   

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta-Vodza, (V/R), Jan. 04, GNA – Flood victims at Adzido and Vodza communities in the Keta Municipality received support from Alhaji Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu and Magajia of Zongo communities of United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

The event, which took place at the Vodza Roman Catholic Park had about 100 victims receiving items such as; rice, cooking oil, toilet rolls, soaps, detergents, cloths, mosquito coils, student mattresses, among others.

According to Dr Bitugu, the items donated were received from the Magajia of Zongo communities in UK and Northern Ireland with support from Papa Angola, Abdul Rahman, and other benevolent individuals.

“Magajia saw what has befallen communities in Volta Region as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage and she quickly mobilized support to the Zongo communities, we made some donations to communities in Mepe and its environs earlier and it is now the turn of Keta,” Alhaji said.

The distribution exercise was supervised by Mr Christopher Mensah, the Assembly member of the area and the unit committee members.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Alhaji Bitugu sympathised with the people and reaffirmed their support to them saying, “It is our prayer that, your businesses and livelihoods get back to normal, though this is not a situation we should expect to happen again but I can assure you we are ready to support you in times like this.”

Some beneficiaries shared their gratitude with Ghana News Agency saying; “It was an unpleasant experience some time ago when we were affected by the flood, but we are thankful to the supporters, may God bless them for their works. Wherever they got the money from to help us, we pray for replenishment.”

The victims, who are mostly fisher folks, fish mongers and traders living along the Keta Lagoon were rendered homeless with many losing their business centres to the flooding, which occurred because of the Akosombo dam spillage some months ago.

GNA

