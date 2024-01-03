Farmer granted bail over assault, threat of death  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Enchi (W/R), Jan. 3, GNA-The Enchi District Magistrate court has granted a GH￠10, 000 bail with two sureties to a 66-year-old man accused of assault and threat of death.

The accused, Sampson Asiedu, a farmer pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer, adjourned the case to Friday, January 12, 2024.

Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, who led the prosecution, said the complainant, Mr Kofi Morcher is a teacher at New Yakasi, while Sampson lived at Apuja, all in the Aowin Municipality.

He said the complainant and the victim, Aboah Asiedu a farmer were siblings.

According to him Aboah and Sampson had farms and their property shared a boundary.

Information received showed that Sampson had an avocado tree on his farm and the branches had extended to Aboah’s farm, and had also formed shade on his cocoa trees which was affecting its growth.

The prosecution said on November 21, 2023, around 0900 hours, Aboah went to Sampson’s cottage at Apuja to inform him to cut the branches of his avocado tree covering his cocoa trees to enable him to have a better yield but met his absence.

While returning, Aboah met Sampson’s wife Adwoa Manu and left a message for him and went to his farm which was about 100 meters away from Sampson’s cottage.

Detective Inspector Agyare said while Aboah and a witness in the case were harvesting cocoa beans, Sampson went to the farm and confronted Aboah about why he went to leave such an order to his wife.

According to the prosecution, there was a disagreement, and, in the process, Sampson slapped Aboah in the face twice, making him fall to the ground and become restless but he managed to go home.

Aboah informed the complainant, and he took him to the Presbyterian clinic at Enchi where he was admitted for medical care.

Detective Inspector Agyare said the complainant reported the incident to the Enchi police and a medical report form was issued to him on behalf of Aboah, which was later endorsed and returned to the police.

On December 8, 2023, Sampson was arrested for questioning and in his caution, statement denied the offence.

