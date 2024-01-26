ECG sensitises residents on effects of bush burning on power supply

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 26, GNA – The Tema Regional Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is embarking on a sensitisation campaign to educate residents on bush burning and its effect on power supply.

Mr Louis Nutsugah, the Ada District Manager for ECG, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said his outfit deemed it important to educate residents on bush fires, as their activities were taking a toll on its facilities, especially electricity poles.

He appealed to those who engaged in bush burning to consider the dangers it poses to the stability of electricity supply to the communities in the district and to desist from it.

He also called on the public to stay alert and watchful in their localities to help caution and apprehend such persons, saying the effects of bush burning could affect every customer of ECG.

He said his outfit was collaborating with the media, Assembly Members, and other stakeholders to help curb bush burning, especially during the harmattan season when controlling fire was very difficult.

The Ada District Manager acknowledged that bush fires in the area often resulted from unintentional fires set up to clear specific areas in preparation for farming activities but unfortunately end up spreading to other places.

That causes damage to properties, animals, and, in the case of ECG, some wooden electricity poles in bushy areas.

He stated that the ECG had already lost some electric wooden poles in Koluedor Zongo, Tojeh, Hwakpo, and Addo Kope from December 2023 to January 25, 2024.

He said that while customers linked to the burned poles would not have power for a while, the company was also expected to repair the damage caused by the fire, leading to the diverting of resources meant for other developmental projects to ensure the restoration of power supply.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

