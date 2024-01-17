Dataware Tech, Yadaba Communications partner to empower financial professionals

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan 17, GNA – Dataware Tech, and Yadaba Communications, have launched a comprehensive quarterly workshop series to equip professionals with the essential skills to harness the power of data analytics.

The workshop, dubbed: “Empowering Decision Makers: A Comprehensive Journey through Data Analytics,” would take place on Tuesday, March 5, in Accra, focused on professionals in the financial services sector.

In a news brief coppied to the Ghana News Agency, it said the strategic initiative aimed to bridge the gap between data and decision-making, fostering data-driven processes and enhancing business outcomes within the financial sector.

Kwesi Kwofie, Chief Ececutive Officer (CEO) of Dataware Tech, said; “Data analytics is becoming increasingly vital for organisations, and financial institutions are at the forefront of this revolution. Advanced techniques like anomaly detection for fraud, churn prediction for customer loss, and sentiment analysis can unlock valuable insights and drive data-driven decision-making, ultimately leading to improved performance and resilience.”

Mabel Korkor Ocansey, Public Relations Executive at Yadaba Communications, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to empowering professionals through knowledge and expertise.

“We are excited to partner with Dataware Tech to deliver this vital training to financial decision-makers. Developing skills and competencies is crucial for individual and organisational growth, and we believe this workshop series will equip professionals with the tools they need to thrive in the evolving data-driven landscape,” she said.

Participants would engage in a practical hands-on session showcasing real-world applications of data analytics in financial services.

Attendees will gain valuable insights and acquire practical techniques they can directly implement within their organisations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

