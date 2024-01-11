Credit Patrick Obeng Customs Commissioner calls for support for Black StarsCredit Patrick Obeng

Accra, Jan. 11, GNA—Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu, Commissioner of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the senior national football team, the Black Stars to enable them to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He said it was important for the entire nation to rally behind the team. setting aside individual preferences regarding the selection of the players for the tournament.

Alhaji Seidu made the call in an interview with the GNA Sports in Accra on Wednesday ahead of the competition which begins on Saturday, January 13.

Black Stars, who are app earing in the competition for the 23rd time, had won the competition four times.(1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982).

They begin their quest for their fifth trophy on Sunda y, January 14 with a Group ‘B’ match against Cape Verde.

Alhaji Seidu also stressed the need of travelling to Ivory Coast as a united front urging the citizens to support the team in their efforts to represent the nation.

He said such collective backing was crucial for the players to maintain focus and perform very well so they can annex the trophy.

‘This is the only way the team can deliver. We all know the performance of the team in the last few months has not been good but let us continue to support the team,” Alhaji Seidu said.

‘My plea is that all of us must get behind the team, we have one single team in the men, and these men are the Black Stars, let us get behind the squad, let us forget about the past and support the team both physically and spiritually’, he added.

GNA

