Banker gets bail for dishonestly appropriating customer’s cash 

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Tarkwa (W/R) Jan. 3, GNA-The Tarkwa circuit court has granted a 30-year-old banker, Edmond Nashiru, bail in the sum of GH￠50,000 with one surety for dishonestly appropriating cash belonging to a customer of the bank.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, prayed the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu for extension on the case to enable them to file their disclosure. The court agreed and gave the police two weeks to do the needful.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Chief Inspector Lartey earlier said the complainant Felicility Acquah, was a rotational nurse resident at New Atuabo in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Felicity holds a savings account at Access Bank, Tarkwa branch, while Edmond was a front desk officer.

He said on November 6, 2023, the Tarkwa Police, received a complaint from Felicity that she received a series of mobile alerts on his phone on the same day indicating that her account had been debited with a total amount of GH￠9,781.00 without her consent.

The prosecutor said Felicity went to Edmond at the banking hall for clarification, but he informed her that fraudsters had stolen her money and she left.

As part of a police investigation into the complaint, on November 16, 2023, they obtained a court order and served management of the bank to provide detailed information on the transaction, which led to the cash stolen from Felicity’s account, Chief Inspector Lartey said.

The prosecution said the audit department of the bank investigated the theft presented their report to the police and indicated that Edmond was the one behind the theft.

The report further revealed that Edmond used his cell phone to transfer the said money from Felicity’s account to two different MTN numbers.

Edmond was arrested and during the investigation revealed to the police that he assisted Felicity in installing a banking application on her mobile phone and in the process obtained her log-in credentials.

The prosecutor said to cover up the crime, Edmond tasked his brother who is currently at large to get him two Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to purposely deposit the stolen money on it.

Chief Inspector Lartey said after Edmond and his brother had successfully completed the transaction, they discarded the two SIM cards to ensure they were not apprehended

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

