Association of Garages offers to service broken government vehicles for free  

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – The leadership of Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG) has stated the readiness of the Association to fix all broken-down government vehicles, including ambulances and buses for free.

The Association said the gesture was its contribution towards the economic recovery of the country.

Mr Francis Tetteh, the Public Relations Officer of GNAG, told the Ghana News Agency that monies that would have been paid as labour cost to fix the vehicles should be channeled into other development projects.

“We believe governance is a shared responsibility and as a trade Association, it is important we play our part. As an Institution with artisans – welders, mechanics, sprayers and electricians, we can service the vehicles,” he said.

The Association, he said, had a well-structured system, offices and diverse membership across the country and that all members needed was for government to purchase the vehicle parts.

Mr Tetteh said when leaders of the Association visited the State Transport terminals, Ministries and Agencies across the country, they saw broken down vehicles with faults that could be easily fixed.

“Many vehicles have been parked at the offices for years due to out of serviced parts, including shafts, engines, gear boxes, suspension and body works,” he noted.

Mr Tetteh said examples were the grounded buses at the Metro Mass Transit Limited office at Kanashie, and other parts of the country, Ayalolo terminals and Births and Death Registry.

While describing the phenomena as sad, Mr Tetteh said more worry was the broken down ambulances recently purchased by the government.

GNA

