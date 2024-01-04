Accra-Kumasi Highway Dualisation: Road Minister inspects progress of four by-passes 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Konongo (Ash), Jan. 04, GNA – Mr Kwasi Amoako -Atta, Minister for Roads, and Highways, has expressed satisfaction about the progress of work on the four by-passes currently under construction, as part of the Accra-Kumasi highway dualisation project.

He applauded all eight contractors working on the projects who are Ghanaian firms for making a strong case for local contractors by delivering quality work.

The Minister who was inspecting the projects made up of the Osino by-pass, Anyinam by-pass, Enyiresi by-pass and Konongo by-pass, said local contractors were deliberately selected in line with the Presidents vision to promote local content in project execution.

Accompanied by officials of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), Mr. Amoako-Atta inspected all four project sites and interacted with the contractors to learn at first hand their challenges and how to address them.

The four by-pass projects which are being executed at a cost of GH¢1.9 billion are 45 kilometres in total.

The expectation is that, travelling hours and congestion on the central corridor would significantly reduce upon completion of the projects in 30 months, except for the Konongo by-pass, which is scheduled for completion in 36 months.

Current work being done at the various sites visited by the Minister are demolishing and site clearing, earth works, culverts and drainage, as well as concrete works.

Common challenges confronting the projects as narrated by the contractors included low hanging high tension cables, existing deep galamsay pits, and new galamsay activities in the Birim River.

Others are compensation issues and difficulty in getting gravel material because of farms along the stretch.

The Minister promised to engage relevant stakeholders to find solutions to the challenges to ensure smooth execution of the projects, saying that the national interest must prevail over all others.

“The selection of eight different contractors to handle this project was informed by the fact that we wanted the work to be carried out simultaneously with the same speed,” he pointed out.

He stated that, “I keep on saying that President Akuffo Addo’s government for the past seven years has built capacities of local contractors to handle road works of any magnitude in this country.”

He said the President promised to continue the dualisation of the Accra-Kumasi highway in 2018 and that he remained committed to redeeming the promise.

Government would continue to stand solidly behind local contractors to empower them to play significant role in national development, he assured.

He said the government was determined to ensure sustainable funding for the project, allaying fear of the possibility of the project being stalled along the way.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

