40 compete in Beach Marathon “Kemedu” at Keta  

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta, (V/R), Jan 4, GNA, Some 40 young men and women aged between nine to eighteen years across the coast of Keta and Tegbi participated in a beach marathon held over the weekend.

The race which commenced at Eli Beach Resort at Tegbi and ended at Tettekope Beach in Vui-Keta covered about 3.5 kilometres for the girls and junior boys category and 4.5 kilometres for the senior boys category.

The marathon which was organized by “Kemedu Foundation” was aimed at discovering and developing talents in athletics, particularly in beach marathons, a lesser-known sport in Ghana.

Mr Cornelius Korbla Adedze, Director of Kemedu Foundation and coordinator of the event told the Ghana News Agency “This is a sport we want to establish here due to the nature and abundance of sand we have here, I am really overwhelmed by the enthusiasm displayed by our young ones towards this sport and I know the future is great for this Foundation here in Keta.”

Jacob Aborhor emerged overall winner for the boys’ senior category with Courage Aglah and Innocent Morladza coming 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The junior boy’s category was won by Awuia Evans, with Amegatsey Majesty and Geyevu Albert coming 2nd and 3rd respectively, while Tormeti Helen Ewoenam won the girls’ category followed by Dotsey Blessing and Akos Kobolo.

Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists took home undisclosed amounts of money, medals and a certificate with similar prizes going to all contestants.

“We have been waiting for this race and we are happy for today, we hope it will be organized for us periodically or be part of our school sport,” a medalist told the Ghana News Agency.

Beach or Seashore marathon is among the lesser-known sports in Ghana, it is usually run in a sandy environment, where competitors race through the sand.

Literally, Kemedu is a phrase of 3 words; “Ke” which means sand, while “Me” means inside or within and “Du” means race or run.

Among the organizing team were, Mr. John Deafatror and Mr. Akahoho Stephen, Physical Education Coordinators for Keta and Anloga districts, Mr. Ametefe George, medical doctor and Dr. Saviour Badohu, chairman of Volta Region Athletics Association (VRAA) among other sports veterans from the area.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

