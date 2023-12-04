Zuarungu Paramount Chief calls for proper demarcation of Bolgatanga East District

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Zuarungu (U/E), Dec 4, GNA – Naba Belia-Maaletinga Afeghera III, the Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area, has called on the government to take steps to properly demarcate the Bolgatanga East District to prevent conflict.

He said there were disputed boundaries separating the Bolgatanga East from other districts, particularly the Talensi District, and the situation was breeding misunderstandings among some residents of the two districts, creating fear of impending conflict if not resolved quickly.

“I wish to reiterate that our district is hanging since its creation if I may put it, with no proper demarcation of the boundaries between the Bolgatanga East and the Talensi Districts.

“I appeal to the government through the Regional Minister to come clean about the rightful boundaries of the Bolgatanga East District, especially with the Talensi District to curtail any eventualities,” he said.

The Paramount Chief made the appeal at this year’s Ndaakoya Festival of the chiefs and people of Zuarungu Traditional Area on the theme: “promoting culture and tradition in modern times to facilitate development”.

It was characterised by display of rich culture and tradition, including drumming and singing, enactments of ancestral cultural practices, exhibition of indigenous foods and drinks among others and brought together people of all walks of life.

Traditional leaders, government officials and politicians including Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Member of Parliament for the Area, Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, among others were in attendance.

The Paramount Chief, who expressed gratitude to the government for the inclusion of the district to benefit from the Agenda 111 hospital project, called for expedited action to ensure that the hospital was completed within schedule to enhance quality healthcare delivery.

Naba Afeghera III applauded the unity of his subjects and their contributions towards the development of the district and urged them to continue to work towards the wellbeing of the vulnerable in the district.

Dr Ayine revealed that he had secured GH₵2million from a development partner for the completion of a library project that had stalled in the district for several years, and appealed to the youth of the area to desist from drug and other substance abuse and channel their energy into productive ventures.

Mr David Amoah, the District Chief Executive for the Bolgatanga East, noted that the district under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) had led to initiation of several development projects in the area and urged the residents to embrace the project.

The Regional Minister underscored the need for all stakeholders to harness the diverse cultural differences towards the development of the region and appealed to traditional authorities to play pivotal roles in preserving the good aspects of culture and championing community development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

