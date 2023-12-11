Zelensky talks EU accession with Orbán at Buenos Aires inauguration 

Buenos Aires, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) - On the fringes of his visit to Argentina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU.

Orbán had made it clear to Zelensky that the members of the EU were “continuously negotiating with each other” regarding Ukraine’s accession, Orbán’s spokesman Bertalan Havasi said on Sunday.

In his evening video address, Zelensky said that he had spoken “as openly as possible” with Orbán about Ukraine’s European affairs. Ukrainian media spoke of an “emotional conversation.” Orbán had recently threatened to block Kiev’s hopes of an early start to accession talks with the European Union.

During his working visit to Buenos Aires for the inauguration of the new Argentinian President Javier Milei, Zelensky met several South American heads of state and explored the possibility of a Ukraine-Latin America summit.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday.

GNA

