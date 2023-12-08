Welembelle Polyclinic appeals for support

By Mohammed Balu,

Welembelle, (UWR) Dec. 08, GNA – Dr Emmanuel Ogbarmey, the Medical Superintendent of the Welembelle Polyclinic has appealed for a semi-automated chemistry analyzer machine for the facility.

He said the provision of the machine was necessary because it would enable it to check kidney and undertake liver functioning tests on the cholesterol level of patients and that the machine is estimated to cost GH¢22,500.00

Dr Emmanuel Ogbarmey made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Welembelle.

The GNA visited the facility to find out about the challenges affecting the smooth take of the Polyclinic.

Dr Orgbarmey said this would help the facility to immediately deal with some of the cases that came before it or else they would be forced to refer to the Municipal Hospital in Tumu with the bad roads.

He also appealed to the authorities to provide a consulting room for the Medical Superintendent and Physician Assistant to work and complete an official bungalow for the doctor who currently perches with other staff.

Dr Orgbarmey noted that the facility recently began the process of having the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HEFRA) inspect the facility and give it accreditation for the facility to benefit from the National Health Insurance policy.

“As it stands now, the people coming to the facility are not getting the full service of NHIA as they have to pay for some of the services and this situation needs to change soon when the facility gets accredited”, he said.

Dr Ogbarmey indicated that so far, the facility had provided Outpatient Department (OPD) services, in-patient services, and reproductive and child health.

The rest are surgical services, laboratory services, pharmacy, public health, and ultrasound scans.

These he said, allowed undertaking seventy-eight surgeries, thirty-two cesarean operations (CS), thirty hernias, two ectopic pregnancies, six lipomas, and three hydroceles since the upgrade of the Welembelle Polyclinic but the facility was still struggling in the face of inadequate equipment and infrastructure.

He indicated that steps had also been taken to add eye unit, ear, nose, and throat services with an eye nurse from Tumu twice every week.

At the administration, the facility had inadequate swivel chairs, and tables, for the units and offices for staff, the uncompleted walkway linking the wards, theatre, and laboratory section unfolded, and the absence of a placenta pit for newborn babies was worrying.

He said the facility on its own procured an automated hematology analyzer, a blood bank refrigerator, and purchased a blood roller mixer, which had allowed for a take of the Polyclinic.

Mr Luri Amadu Shaibu, the Assembly Member for the Welembelle Electoral area, also stressed the need for accommodation for the Medical Doctor to stay in the community.

He appealed for a means of transport to make the staff and the Medical Doctor mobile and that the upgrade of the facility has reduced the health burden of going to Tumu and Wa with minor surgical operations, which were all now being done at Welembelle.

