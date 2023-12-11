We are loyal to NPP: Dormaa Alan Kyerematen’s supporters 

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 11, GNA – Mr William Nyarkoh, the Assistant Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Dormaa Central Constituency, on Monday, said supporters of Mr Alan Kyerematen, are still loyal and united to the ideals and course of the NPP.

He said none of Alan’s supporters had deserted the NPP in the constituency to join hands with his new party after his breakaway, saying Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President was at Dormaa Ahenkro on his campaign tour ahead of special delegates congress and the Vice President was overwhelmed with supporters and people who thronged the scene.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Dormaa Ahenkro in relation to some happenings in the party after the super delegates congress held in November, and Mr Alan Kyerematen’s resignation, he said the NPP had a tradition that was worth following.

“The NPP already has a tradition which can clearly be traced from the United Party (UP) of which Dr. J. B. Danquah and Dr. K. A. Busia, which played immense and significant roles in becoming fathers, he said

He said although Mr. Kyerematen’s membership of the NPP, could some extent provide leverage to the party to maximize its chances and fortunes of winning power in next year’s election, it was “not politically wise for him to have resigned” since history has shown repeatedly that those who took such decisions became unsuccessful due to the weak foundation of their political ambition.

“His rich experiences as a former Ghana’s Ambassador to the U.S. and a Minister of Trade in both ex-President Kufuor’s administration for years would have been needed towards the general election next year,” he added.

He observed that Mr Kyerematen should have learnt from, Mr Goosie Tandoh, Mr Obed Asamoah, and Mrs Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who broke away from the NDC to form their own political parties after some misunderstanding, which did not win them any following.

Ghanaians now want to know his contribution to government in changing the economy from an import-driven to an export-industrial-driven economy to spur the growth of the private sector, apart from the President’s Special Initiative during Kufour’s administration and the one District One Factory in the current administration.

They said the one district one factory broiler processing project at Nseseresu in Dormaa East District had stalled for a long time, while the crate production factory at Korang was yet to be established as well as the starch processing factory at Aboabo Number Four under the same flagship programme all in the Dormaa Central Municipality.

He said the NPP still had men capable of prosecuting the nation’s development agenda saying, “There was no need for the party to re-negotiate for Mr Kyerematen to come back”.

“Dr. Bawumia has been proactive, vibrant and active in the party defending its policies and programmes all the time and often descending to engage with the grassroots,” he added.

