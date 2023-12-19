Voting in About 20 municipalities and districts in Eastern Region suspended

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua Dec 19, GNA – The District Level Elections (DLE) in about 20 municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region have been suspended due to delays in distributing coordination.

The elections in these areas have been scheduled to Thursday, December 21.

Mrs Faith Amedzake, Eastern Regional Director of the EC, who confirmed in an interview with the GNA indicated that, elections were smoothly underway in 13 districts in the region.

The districts where voting is ongoing are Okere, Suhum, Atiwa East, Akuapem South, Upper-West Akyem, Kwahu South and Asuogyaman.

The rest are Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Afram Plains North and South, West-Akyem, Abuakwa North and Yilo Krobo.

Four other districts including New Juaben North, Upper-Manya krobo and Oda were now checking their ballots for onward distribution to the various electoral areas “If they are able to distribute all before midday voting will commence otherwise, they shift to Thursday” she Added.

Election officers in the affected districts were seen busily collecting their planning and checking same to be transported to their destinations for voting at the Regional EC Office.

Meanwhile, stakeholders including aspirants and voters have expressed disappointment in the EC for the delay and rescheduling of the Elections.

Mr Yaw Amofa, an aspirant at Atiwa West told GNA that, the situation might result in low voter turnout on Thursday.

Earlier, the EC had released a statement to the effect that elections in some districts in Eastern Region and Ashanti regions had been suspended due to reasons beyond control.

GNA

