Voting begins at Tamale Central NPP Parliamentary Primaries

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA

Tamale, Dec 02, GNA – Voting has begun at the Tamale Central Constituency to elect the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general election.

Voting began at 0800 hours at the Tamale Jubilee Park where 881 delegates from 18 electoral areas are expected to cast their ballots.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service are present to ensure a smooth process.

There are three candidates; Mr Sulley Salifu, who is the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Abass Zakaria, a staff of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo), and Mr Ismail Yahuza.

GNA

