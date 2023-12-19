Voting at Effutu commences smoothly

Winneba (C/R), Dec 19, GNA – A total of 68,693 voters are expected to vote at 139 polling stations in the ongoing District Level Elections in the Effutu Constituency.

Forty-Seven candidates including one female are contesting for Assembly Members while161 are for the unit committee, Ms Emelia Ama Akortia Effutu Electoral Officer told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

According to her the constituency has 15 flash points.

Meanwhile, a number of police personnel have been deployed to the various polling centres with others patrolling to ward off mayhem.

