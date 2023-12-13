By Albert Allotey

Vivo Energy Ghana donates Smoke Evacuator to Surgery Department of Korle Bu

Accra, Dec. 13, GNA-Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services has donated Smoke Evacuator with accessories and a trolly to the Surgery Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The donation forms part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to enhance the hospital’s capabilities in ensuring that patients receive the best medical care to demonstrate its commitment to the wellbeing of the communities.

Mrs Shirley Tony Kum, the Corporate Communications Manager, Vivo Energy Ghana who presented the items in an interview said in October, this year, they collaborated with the hospital authorities to mark the World Breast Cancer month.

She said in their deliberations with the authorities a request was made for Smoke Evacuator, a key equipment in their surgical process and that; “Vivo Energy Ghana being a socially responsible company and having health and safety at the core of its operations and part of its corporate social responsibility decided to support them in this regard.”

Mrs Kum expressed the hope that the donation would play a key role in the delivery of quality healthcare.

She said: “We take pride in the fact that we have been able to contribute to providing quality healthcare, which helps in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal ‘3’ of improving good health and wellbeing of people.”

She used the occasion to advise drivers to be cautious on the road during this festive season, saying; “As an oil marketing company, we want to re-echo our campaign message on road safety and to encourage drivers to avoid drink-driving to save lives and property”

Dr Josephine Nsaful, General Surgeon-Breast Surgery Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital who received the items expressed gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana and said the support was timely and described the equipment as useful, which help suck smoke while surgery process was taking place.

She said: “October is breast cancer awareness month, but breast cancer is with us throughout the year, we want all women to undertake their monthly breast examination and even better than that of every year and should go for screening, do mammogram, do scan to help with early detection of breast cancer.

“Breast cancer is curable. It is not spiritual disease, is not witchcraft,” Dr Nsaful stated.

GNA

