Utilise climate smart agricultural techniques to ensure sustainable farming – Henry Quartey

Accra, Dec. 1, GNA – Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has encouraged farmers to embrace climate smart practices to ensure sustainable farming towards food security.

Climate smart agriculture, he explained, had innovative and improved techniques that helped to boost yields, food security, jobs, improve livelihoods and economic growth.

Mr Quartey made the call at the 39th Regional Farmers’ Day celebration, held at the Kpone Bawaleshie Presbyterian Primary School Park in the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

It was held under the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

The event provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, celebrate the contributions of farmers and fishers and reflect on the positives.

This year’s Greater Accra Regional celebration saw Mr Evans Teye Drah, a 54-year-old from Korlekope in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region adjudged the Regional Best Farmer.

He has 36 acres of watermelon, 34 acres of tomatoes, 70 acres of onion, 50 acres of mango, and 10 acres of chilli pepper.

He also has 120 cattle, 60 sheep, 25 goats and 80 layer fowls with more than 80 workers.

Mr Quartey said precision agriculture, use of data-driven insights, integration of smart irrigation systems, use of early maturing varieties that were drought tolerant, use of organic compost fertilisers, were examples of how technology could revolutionise land preparation to harvest crops.

“These innovations do not only enhance efficiency but also contribute to environmental sustainability,” he added.

The correct use of agricultural inputs, including fertilisers and pesticides application and the adoption of modern technologies to produce healthy produce was an imperative, he emphasised.

Mr Quartey stated that improving farming technologies built strong and supportive communities.

Likewise, investing in the education and training of farmers, and creating robust supply chains that could withstand climate shocks.

Mr Drah took home a Motor King, one Mist Blower, five Cutlasses, three Wire Meshes, one Water Hose, three Harvesting Crates and , 25 Knapsacks Sprayers.

Others are five Shovels, five Wellington Boots, one Mattress, 21 Box Street Light, one Axe, one wheel barrow, two boxes of nails and six gallons, and other assorted items.

Mr Hudson Asamani, Greater Accra Regional Agric Director, called for collaboration to support home-grown agribusinesses among food crop farmers, tree crop farmers, fish farmers, and livestock farmers.

He urged the public to patronise made-in-Ghana foods to make farming a more profitable business venture than it had been.

Mr Asamani said the new Government PFJ 2 Programme would replace the old Input Subsidy Scheme with an Input Credit Scheme on high-yielding improved certified seeds, improved blends of fertilisers and agro-chemicals.

“Farmers will be supported by designated aggregators whom the Government has contracted to facilitate the registered farmers,” he said.

“Let me encourage our teeming youthful population to get on board the “Planting for Food and Jobs” Programme, as there is space for everyone, especially in the area of value addition.”

GNA

