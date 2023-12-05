UHAS holds three-day research conference 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Dec. 05, GNA – The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has held a three-day research conference to showcase the work of the University.

The Institute of Health Research of the University, which established the event as a research day, three years ago, planned this year’s as a conference, and brought together more than 200 researchers both local and international.

It was held at the main campus of premier health university in Ho and was on the theme “Forging Partnerships in Meeting the Sustainable Development Goals: The Role of Academic and Research Institutions.”

More than 70 oral presentations and some 60 posters were delivered at the Cedi Auditorium of the University, and participants were treated to an endless reel of academic findings on pressing global concerns including climate change, and countless topics in health.

Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor, chaired the opening and said it was “an opportunity to showcase the work of the University,” and that the Institute of Health Research deserved praise for pulling it off.

She spoke of how the University maintained “strong relationships” with the nation’s three health research institutes and was working on an MoU to enhance the collaboration.

An MoU would be sealed with the WHO right after the opening of the conference, all towards providing a “foundation of excellence” for students of the 14 post graduate programmes offered.

She said the University remained a research focused institution, and assured that Management remained “very committed” to growing the outlook.

The Vice Chancellor further mentioned plans to develop research in herbal and traditional medicine and said the University’s research institute would receive needed support.

“I want to assure the institute of health research that management is solidly behind you, and we will give you all the support.”

Dr. Francis Kasolo, WHO Country Representative, who was at the opening, said the Organisation maintained partnerships with key institutions and agencies to sustain the SDGs, and these span health research, capacity enhancement of faculties, the production of medicines and vaccines, and climate… ship

He reaffirmed the WHO’s commitment to continue supporting the advancement of health research through partnerships by collaborating with institutions such as UHAS.

Dr. Senanu Dzokoto, Deputy Director of Health Services for Volta Region, shared how research findings by the University helped achieve record feats in the Region, inducing, addressing teen pregnancy prevalence in Adaklu, and vaccine hesitancy in the Region, and reiterated the “commitment of the Ghana Health Service in partnering the institution for the attainment of collective goals.”

Prof. Marcel Tanner, Director Emeritus, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, delivered the keynote at the opening, and said research institutions should maintain the triangle of research, teaching, and learning

He said it was important to focus on neglected and reemerging diseases and to assess the access, compliance, and adherence to interventions.

Prof. Tanner said the sciences need to affect the value chain for global public health and be considered “a natural learning for changing decolonisation and reducing inequalities.”

He stressed the need to stay true to ethical principles and said effective communication skills and a store of humility was required to be able to attain quality outcomes in research.

He further charged researchers of the period to challenge themselves to “develop and refine” research agenda for the SDGs, fostering partnerships that would address social and economic disparities.

Present at the opening were representatives from the UNDP and other related organisations, and hundreds from the world of academia and research, joined the conference online.

