TVET schools in high demand in this year’s placement

Accra, Dec. 06, GNA – There is high demand for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools among students and parents in this year’s school’s placement.

Mr Enoch Amegbletor, Head of Corporate Affairs, Ghana TVET Service, who disclosed to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said an appreciable number of students who trooped to the

school placement’s National Resolution Centre this year opted for TVET schools as compared to previous years.

“Yesterday from the regions, the regional reports indicated that there is still more demand for TVET institutions in all the regions,” he added.

He said female enrollment had also increased this year in both TVET and grammar schools.

He added that they were hoping to have 60,000 students enroll in the 256 TVET institutions throughout the country, an increment from last year’s 51,000.

Mr Amegbletor said “the renewed interest and passion for TVET schools are due to the investment Government has made in the sector, particularly in infrastructure and curriculum.”

He added that TVET had proven to be an effective study area which enabled learners to gain skills and competencies, making them more creative and employable.

Mr Amegbletor indicated that since the commencement of the self placement exercise last week, they had been able to resolve close to 5000 placements issues nationwide.

“Our team are working around the clock to ensure that concerns of parents and students on their schools placements are addressed,” he added.

The Ghana Education Service on November 28, 2023 released the 2023 Computerised School Selection and Placement System into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET).

Out of the total number of 598,839 results received from the West African Examination Council, 585,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

A total of 477,772 (81.56 per cent) were automatically placed in one of their choices.

However, 108,025 (18.44 per cent) qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices and were urged to do self-placement to select from available schools.

