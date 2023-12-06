Transportation, key to economic growth – CILT

Takoradi, Dec. 5, GNA – Mr Mark Amoamah, President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (CILT) has emphasized the role Transportation and logistics play in supporting economic growth and facilitating trade.

Notwithstanding, he established the need for technological advancements that enabled practitioners to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and reduce carbon footprint.

The President was speaking at the Annual General Meeting of the Association at Takoradi on the theme:”Innovation and sustainable Supply Chain and Transport Management: The Role of Technology and Legal Framework”

The theme reflected the pressing need for industry Practitioners to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of supply chain management.

“As we navigate the challenges posed by globalisation, climate change, and technological advancements, it is crucial that we harness the power of innovation to foster sustainable practices”, he added.

He said government’s initiative for prioritizing the following tax reliefs for implementation as captured in the 2024 budget was a step in the right direction; Eight years import duty waiver on importation of electric vehicles for public transportation, semi-knocked down and completely knocked down Electric vehicles imported by registered EV assembly companies in Ghana and Two years’ extension of zero rate of VAT on locally assembled vehicles.

These tax reliefs and policy initiatives do not only aim to give significant relief to the private sector, but also to reduce fuel usage and subsequently greenhouse gases, aimed at showing its commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions and also contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal 13 – Climate Action.

“To realise the full benefit of these reliefs for the citizenry, we urge the government through the Ministry of Energy to provide enough charging points to sustain the operations of the Electric vehicles.”

He called for adherence to ethical principles, social responsibility and the prevailing legal frameworks throughout the supply chain process.

By complying with regulations, we can maintain safety standards, protect the environment, and cultivate a culture of transparency and accountability. This involves responsible sourcing of raw materials, ensuring fair labour practices, promoting environmental sustainability, and maintaining transparency in business operations.

The CILT Ghana had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with GPHA to certify the competence of its trainees in cargo handling equipment to build the human resource capacity base to address the skills shortage in this sector.



Mr. Micheal Luguje, FCILT and the Director of Tema Port also praised government for the introduction of ICUMS which was substantially delivering on expected benefit of harmonisation to advance efficiency in that industry.



He called for a robust legal regime, active cyber security infrastructure and systems to encourage a serene Business environment.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah lauded the professionals for the impact they were making in shaping the future of logistics and supply chain management in the country.

“I commend the Institute for its significant contributions to academia, fostering a vital link between industry and education. Your efforts in bridging this gap have undoubtedly enriched both sectors, ensuring that knowledge and practice evolve hand in hand”.

He added that the Institute’s role as a policy advisor, influencing governance in the realm of logistics and transport was also crucial adding that effective policy was crucial for sustainable development, “your contributions serve as a beacon, guiding decision-makers towards informed and forward-thinking choices”.

The Regional Minister hinted that to make the logistics and transport industry competitive on the global stage, Government was already working to foster an environment where innovation was nurtured, sustainability championed, and legal compliance was second nature.

The government, he reported had been investing in the improvement of transport infrastructure, including roads, ports, and airports, to facilitate smoother movement of goods and people…”

The government has encouraged PPPs to attract private investment in the logistics and transport sector, fostering collaboration between public and private entities to improve services.”

The Minister urged the professionals to embrace technology for logistics management, tracking systems, and e-commerce platforms to improve overall efficiency and transparency in the supply chain.

The infusion of technology into our supply chains and transport systems should be nothing short of revolutionary. From automation and artificial intelligence to blockchain and data analytics, to redefined efficiency, transparency, and sustainability.

Mr. Mireku Duker, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources called for capacity building among members in areas of safe transportation, Health, Safety and environmental sustainability.

