Tomorrow is Christmas 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, Dec. 24, GNA – Christmas Day is one of the most widely celebrated holidays around the world, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity.

It is a time of joy, giving, and coming together with family and friends to celebrate the spirit of love and goodwill and whether one observes it as a religious holiday or a festive occasion, it is a day filled with traditions, decorations, and a sense of togetherness.

On Christmas Day, Christians attend church services, reflect on the nativity story, and celebrate the hope and salvation that Jesus’ birth represents (Awarenessdays.com).

Additionally, Christmas has become a cultural and secular holiday celebrated by people of various backgrounds, often characterised by gift-giving, festive meals, and the exchange of holiday cards.

The Day is observed on December 25 of every year as a public holiday in many countries for family and friends to meet at special gatherings and celebrate. Its mode of celebration vary by culture and tradition.

How it is celebrated

In many instances, Christians attend Church Service on the day and on the eve of the day, and exchange gifts as a tradition inspired by the gifts brought to baby Jesus by the three wise men.

They also decorate their homes with Christmas trees, lights, ornaments and wreaths and share a special festive meal.

Many churches on this day or ahead, sing Christmas carols, as a cherished tradition that brings joy and festive spirit to the holiday season.

They watch Holiday Movies and TV specials, including those on the birth of Christ with loved ones and also give to charity.

Food in this festivity plays an important part in the celebration and, most commonly, Christmas is celebrated in homes with an abundance of food shared amongst family and friends.

The meal celebrates God’s provision and love, and is a time of generosity and friendship. (Publicholidays.com.my)

On December 26, termed as “The Boxing Day”, Christians and all who join in the celebration make boxes of parcels for their loved ones or engage in exchange of gifts as part of the Christmas celebration.

Christmas Carols

Christmas carols are sung in the weeks or days heading towards Christmas.

Among the Carols are Jingle Bells, Joy to the World, Oh Holy Night, While Shepherds Watch Their Flock by Night, O Come Emmanuel, and Silent Night among others, some of which are hymnal.

There are others composed by popular International Musicians like Celine Dion – And So This is Christmas, Mariah Cary – All I want for Christmas is You, Feliz Navidad -José Feliciano, Santa Claus is Coming to Town by The Jackson 5, 8 Days of Christmas By Destiny’s Child, and Blue Christmas By Elvis Presley.

In Ghana, notable highlife Musicians like Kaakyire Kwame Appiah released “Yeeko di Bronya”, Akosua Agyapong released “Its Christmas Time” and Kwan Pa Band with “Christmas Jama”.

History of Christmas Day

Christmas Day’s history dates back to the early Christian Church’s decision to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The exact date of Jesus’ birth is not known, but December 25 was chosen as the official date of celebration in the 4th century.

Over the centuries, Christmas traditions have evolved, incorporating elements from various cultures and regions. Today, Christmas is celebrated as both a religious holiday and a festive cultural event that brings people together in the spirit of giving and joy.

Ghana and Christmas celebration

Ghana, as a Christian dominated country will join the rest of the world to commemorate the festivity and in similar ways as many other parts of the world with church attendance, decorations, togetherness and wining and dining and gifts sharing.

Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, in his Christmas and 2024 New Year Message, said Christmas was a celebration of the coming of light into the darkness of the world.

“Around the world today and in our nation, there are many places and hearts of seeming darkness in all kinds of wars, fear, anxieties and uncertainties of life.”

“Christ who is the greatest gift to humanity by God is our light in a time of despair and darkness and at Christmas, the world longs for the light of God to shine into the dark places of life, especially in our economic, political and financial darkness,” he said.

GNA

