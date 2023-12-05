Three suspended constituency elections in Western Region to vote on a later date

By P.K. Yankey

Aiyinasi (W/R), Dec. 05, GNA – Mr Ndede Siah, the Western Regional Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says a date before December 20 will be fixed for the parliamentary elections for three orphan constituencies that could not take part in the just-ended exercise in the region.

The three constituencies, Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, Ellembelle and Jomoro had their elections put on hold for various outstanding issues that needed to be resolved.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, Mr Siah said the problem at Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira had to do with the choice of venue for the elections.

“The electorates in the Gwira area of the Nzema East Municipality raised a legitimate concern that Axim had always been the voting centre to the detriment of those in the Gwira area in terms of mobility, so the candidates have told the party hierarchy to reconsider venue for the voting,” he said.

For Jomoro and Ellembelle, he said there were some internal misunderstandings between the aspirants and their supporters which was a national security concern.

He said the Regional Executives of the NPP was taking steps to meet all the aspirants in the three constituencies to amicably resolve all issues and decide a new date and venue for the primaries.

Meanwhile five candidates were elected in the last Saturday primaries conducted in the orphan constituencies in the Western Region.

In the Amenfi Central constituency Dr Albert Wiredu Arkoh was elected as the parliamentary candidate, while in Amenfi East Mr Ernest Frimpong was elected with Mrs Getrude Effah Mona getting the Wassa East constituency.

In the Prestea Huni Valley constituency, Mrs Barbara Oteng Gyasi was elected with Mr Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa capturing the Amenfi West Constituency.

