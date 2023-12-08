There is still much work to be done to prevent NCDs – Minister

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health has said efforts were made thus far in raising awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and the implementation of preventive measures, but there was still much work to be done.

“To achieve this, we must foster strong partnerships between the government, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations, academia, and the private sector.

“By working together, we can implement comprehensive strategies that encompass prevention, early detection, treatment, and support for those affected by NCDs,” he stated.

Mr Agyemang-Manu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Baffour Awuah, the Acting Director, Technical Coordinator of the Ministry of Health when the Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA) held its 6th National High-Level Meeting in Accra.

The meeting was on the theme: “Building a Coordinated Front to Bridge the NCD and Mental Health Response Gaps to Achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Ghana.”

The event is the GhNCDA annual flagship programme, which aimed at pitching thematic areas of NCDs as a national priority for a well-informed multi-sectorial response.

The Alliance held this year’s programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation – Ghana.

It was supported by Pharm Access and the World Vision Ghana to extensively engage stakeholders to fashion a direction for the national response guided by the National Health Policy, National NCD Policy, and the National NCD Strategy.

The Minister stated that wellness centres can be the norm instead of exception to detect and promptly address the burden of the diseases as we see in the country, adding that; “Our approach should be multifaceted, focusing on promoting healthy lifestyles, ensuring access to quality health services, and strengthening health systems.”

He urged stakeholders to leverage their collective expertise and resources to develop innovative solutions and interventions that address the unique challenges faced by the communities.

Dr Augustina Charway-Felli, a Neurologist and a fellow of the African Academy of Neurology who gave the keynote address on the theme, said every single one was important stakeholder in helping to bridge the gaps in NCD and mental health.

“Together from different angles and different approaches to the same problem we can move forward,” she stated.

Dr Charway-Felli said the WHO definition of health reads; “it is a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing; and another component, financial wellbeing and not merely the absent of disease and infirmity.

“If we look at health from these perspectives then we will understand how precious it is for every single one of us and how much we need to do to maintain it.”

Madam Joana Ansong, Technical Officer, NCD Risk factors at the WHO-Ghana said the 2011 political declaration recognised the importance of UHC, especially through primary healthcare and social protection mechanism to provide access to health services for all.

“The recognition of critical importance of reducing the level of exposure of modifiable risk factors to NCDs while strengthening the capacity of individuals and populations to make healthier choices and follow lifestyle partners that foster good health cannot be over-emphasised,” she stated.

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, the Chairperson of GhNCDA in a welcoming address said the theme underpinned the challenges confronting the individual and collective roles in addressing the menace of NCDs and the need for greater inclusion and participation as effective stewards of the future.

“Our interactions today should be for academia, industry and all other stakeholders to enable them provide sustainable and effective solutions to achieving a healthier global population free from preventable medical conditions, notably mental health.”

