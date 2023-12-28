The goodness and favour of the Lord has granted us peace – CIG National Director

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor,

Ho, Dec. 28, GNA – Mr. Kobina Yeboah Okyere, National Director of Compassion

International Ghana (CIG) Wednesday, said the goodness and favour of God has granted

Ghana peace even amid challenges.

“The year has not been devoid of challenges, but the good Lord has seen us through and

even granted us peace,” he stated.

Mr. Okyere said this in his Christmas and New Year message copied to the Ghana News

Agency in Ho.

“The still voice of God has guided our spirits, hearts and minds even in the deepest of the

valleys and is a testament of the result of our relying totally on God,” he asserted.

The National Director was full of praise for Partner Churches of CIG for the good work they

were doing to help release children from poverty more quickly.

He also expressed his gratitude to Pastors and Church Partnership Committee members for

their leadership, guidance and the warm embrace of CIG’s vision and mission.

“To our Child Development Workers and Volunteers, I wish to thank you for the love and

shepherding roles you are playing in the lives of the children and youth of our programnes,”

he said.

Mr. Okyere was also thankful to God for sustaining the Programme and was hopeful that they would continue to work collectively to intervene in the lives of the many children living in poverty in their communities and surrounding areas.

He noted that the lives of many children were transformed into youths and adults, who have

become change makers and were opening doors to others in diverse ways.

The National Director said CIG through its Partners had expanded its reach to other needy

areas.

He noted that they had given opportunities to many more not only to come and experience

the love of Christ but also to commit their lives fully to Him.

Mr. Okyere, whilst wishing Ghanaians the best of the season, was hopeful that the year

2024 would usher them into a new dawn.

CIG is a visionary Non-Governmental Organisation that is committed to transforming the

lives of children living in extreme poverty.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

