Resignation of national officers won’t affect 2024 preparations – CPP

By Edward Acquah,

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says the “voluntary” resignation of some of its National Executive officers will not affect its preparations towards the 2024 General Election.

The Party said it would continue with its grassroots mobilisation, adding that preparations were underway to elect officers for the Party at the polling station and constituency levels.

Addressing a press conference in Accra to respond to emerging issues in the Party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, the Chairperson and Leader of the CPP, said she would consult the CPP’s Council of Elders on the way forward.

“The CPP will overcome its internal battles. The mobilisation will continue. I will consult with the Council of Elders and very soon members will know whom I will work with to be able to move this Party to the next level.”

“The polling station elections will be done. We will choose our flag bearer and with the plan that we have, we are confident we will achieve our target of 6m votes,” she said.

The CPP’s General Secretary, National Organiser, National Youth Organiser, and National Treasurer are all reported to have resigned their positions following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on December 5, 2023.

It was initially reported that some members of the party who participated in the meeting demanded the resignation of all the National Executive officers, accusing them of failing to “live up to expectation.”

Mr Christian Yao Zigah, the Vice Chairman of the CPP’s Council of Elders, who was present at the NEC meeting, told journalists in Accra on Thursday, the appointment of a said interim Committee to manage the affairs of the Party was unconstitutional.

He said it was the sole responsibility of the Council of Elders to take such decisions and urged members of the Party and the media to disregard the announcement.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no such committee. To install such committee, the Council of Elders must be involved,” Mr Zigah said.

Nana Frimpomaa maintained that she remained the Chairperson and Leader of the CPP and assured that she would work to stabilise and reorganise the Party for the 2024 General Election.

She rallied members of the party to remain resolute and committed, saying the “CPP will overcome its battles.”

“Nobody is going to stop the mobilisation of young people. We want young people to take over this Party. This Party brought independence to the nation; it has the best policy, and we will do whatever we have to do to achieve our vision,” Nana Frimpomaa said.

GNA

