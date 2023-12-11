Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi donates motorbikes to NPP orphan constituencies in Bono East 

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R) Dec. 11, GNA- Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi Board Chairman for the National Procurement Authority has donated motorbikes and other items to the eight New Patriotic Party (NPP) orphan constituencies in the Bono East Region to support smooth campaigns movements toward elections 2024.

Among the items were eight motorbikes and their accessories, 20 boxes of agro-chemicals and five packs of cutlasses to support the eight parliament candidates who have just been elected to contest and reclaim the lost seats from the National Democracy Congress (NDC).

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi presenting the items at Techiman in the Bono East Regional noted that the eight parliamentary candidates who have just been elected to represent the party must desire to work hard to secure victory in the 2024 elections to get more seats.

He urged the individual parliamentary candidates to understand that there was much work to do on the ground and that they must continue to create relative peace and promote good personal relationships with the people to develop love for the party.

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, pointed out that the only way to secure victory was to create cordial relationships with the constituents and through constant visits to the area to relate by helping to solve their problems to demonstrate your care for them.

He explained that with their cordial relationship with the constituents, it would be obvious that the future would be victorious, saying the NPP was focused on breaking the eight to better the livelihood conditions of the people.

The Regional Minister urged Parliamentary Candidates to use the District Assembly and Unit Committee Level Elections to determine victory in the 2024 elections, as that would be the basis to test the waters at the grounds for victory.

Mr Martin Gyarko, Parliamentary Candidate for the Techiman North and former Deputy Regional Minister for the Bono East received the items on behalf of his colleagues and lauded the initiative, saying it would very be useful during the campaign seasons.

Mr Gyarko said the motorbikes would be very instrumental in their movement to the areas in their respective constituencies to propagate the messages to the people.

He commended Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi for his positive intentions to project the party in the region and assured them that they would be used judiciously to recapture the lost seats for the party.

Among the orphan constituencies in the Bono East Region include Techiman North, Atebubu-Amantin, Kintampo North, Nkoranza North and South, Sene East and West and Pru East.

At the presentation ceremony was Mr Twumasi Ampofo, former Minister for Energy, the Eight Parliamentary Candidates, and regional party executives.

GNA

