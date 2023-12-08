PPAG partner Ghana AIDS Commission to empower communities to eliminate HIV/AIDS

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Dec. 08, GNA – Mr Charles Owurani, the Project Assistant of the Sunyani Young and Wise Centre of the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), has said the organisation will collaborate with the Ghana AIDS Commission and other stakeholders to eradicate HIV/AIDS in Ghana.

He observed that the vision could be achieved by empowering communities to take the lead in the fight against HIV/AIDS to make a difference in the lives of Ghanaians.

Mr. Owurani made the remarks during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a community sensitization exercise in Sunyani and its surrounding areas jointly organized by PPAG and the Bono Regional Technical Office of the AIDS Commission.

The exercise was part of the activities commemorating this year’s World AIDS Day, which was on the theme “Let Communities Lead.” PPAG and its partners marked the occasion with a series of community engagement activities.

Mr. Owurani emphasized that PPAG and its partners have educated residents on the importance of HIV testing and prevention, adding that they also hosted a radio discussion on HIV/AIDS to providing listeners with accurate information about the virus and how to protect themselves.

In addition to the outreach efforts, PPAG and its partners have distributed 6,000 male condoms to drivers, truck pushers, selected service personnel, and commercial sex workers adding that effort have been made by PPAG’s to help reduce the transmission of HIV/AIDS in Ghana.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

