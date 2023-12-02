Polls open for NPP delegates in ‘orphan’ constituencies primary



Accra, Dec. 02, GNA – Delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started casting their ballots to pick Parliamentary Candidates in ‘orphan’ constituencies ahead of the 2024 General Election.



‘Orphan’ constituencies are areas where the NPP has no sitting MPs.



The election, which started at 0800 hours in many constituencies, is expected to take place in 111 out of the 137 ‘orphan’ constituencies across the country with some aspirants going unopposed.



It will end at 1400 hours and forms part of the Party ‘s preparation towards the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



The Greater Accra region, which has the largest number of such constituencies, the election is expected to be keen in Okaikoi North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, Adenta and Korle Klottey.



The elections are being supervised by officials of the Electoral commission.

