Parliamentary aspirant promises massive development in Jomoro 

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi, Dec. 11, GNA – Mr Paul Hopeson Kwaw, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, has rallied delegates in the constituency to vote massively for him to lead the party in the 2024 general elections in the area.

He said when given the nod to lead the party and subsequently elected as the Member of Parliament (MP), he would use his office to lobby for development projects to help benefit the people of Jomoro and appealed to the delegates to endorse him to become the Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency.

He was speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview in Takoradi, after being vetted and cleared to contest in the NPP orphan constituency primary in Jomoro.

According to Mr Kwaw, Jomoro lagged in terms of development, saying the situation needed a dynamic leader who had international connections.

He said: “As a key party member of the United States branch of the NPP and a third-time parliamentary aspirant, I am endowed with rich experience to bring to bear the development needs of the people of Jomoro”.

He said he had engaged some foreign investors to venture into a 200-acre rubber plantation farm to revive the defunct tyre factory established by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at Bonsa.

Mr Kwaw said skills development training would also be on top of his agenda to empower the youth to take advantage of the emerging industries in the area.

He is contesting the Jomoro primary with Mr Kwame Evonla Whajah and Mr Paul Essien, a former MP for Jomoro.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

