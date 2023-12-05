NPP sets December 9, 16 for parliamentary primaries in two orphan constituencies

By P.K. Yankey

Takoradi, Dec. 05, GNA – The Western Regional Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has settled on December 09 and 16 to hold its parliamentary primary in two orphan constituencies in the Region.

Mr Ndede Siah, Western Regional Chairman of the NPP, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that delegates in Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira and Jomoro constituencies would elect their parliamentary aspirants on December 09 and 16 respectively.

The two constituencies and Ellembelle had their elections put on hold for various outstanding issues that needed to be resolved.

Mr Siah said the issues at Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira and Jomoro had been resolved, paving the way for the date to be set for the elections, while that of Ellembelle was yet to be settled.

In that regard, he said the Regional Executives of the party had vetted and cleared five aspirants to contest in the primaries in the two constituencies.

The aspirants for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira are Madam Catherine Abenlemah Afeku, a former Member of Parliament (MP), and her main contender, Mr Justice Kangah, current Constituency Organizer.

In Jomoro, the contest is between Mr Paul Hopeson Kwaw, Mr Ishmael Evonla Whajah and Mr Paul Essien, a former MP.

Mr Siah explained that in the case of Ellembelle, the National Executives of the NPP was taking steps to resolve the matter between the two contestants, Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the current Jomoro District Chief Executive (DCE) and Mr Abeka Dauda.

He said a date would be set for the elections in the constituency once all outstanding issues were settled between the two aspirants.

GNA

