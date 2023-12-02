NPP Orphan Primaries: Voting underway at Odododiodio

By Edward Acquah, GNA



Accra, Dec.2, GNA – Voting has commenced at Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro District Office, where the New Patriotic Party-Odododiodioo Constituency is holding its parliamentary primary.



Voting commenced at about 08:05 hours and is expected to close at 1400hours.



A total 1,306 delegates are expected to vote at the two voting centres that have been created at the venue to speed up the process.



There is strong police presence at the voting centre as persons who do not have accreditation cards are disallowed from entering the venue.



Mr Eric Okyere, the Presiding Officer for the Odododiodioo Constituency primary told the Ghana News Agency that he was hopeful that voting would close at 1400 hours and blamed the delay in starting on the “late arrival of materials” on the part of the Party.



He said he expected the exercise to be smooth, adding that the EC met the two aspirants to brief them on the elections.



“They spent more than two hours going through the voters register so we don’t expect any problem.”



The election is a two-horse race between Nii Lantey Bannerman and Abdul Mannaf Sowah.



Mr Bannerman represented the Party in the 2020 General Election but failed to clinch the seat which has been dominated by the National Democratic Congress since 1992.



The NPP won the Odododiodioo Constituency seat in 2000 but has since failed to reclaim it.

GNA

