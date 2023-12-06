NDC inaugurates Council of Elders

Accra, Dec 7, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its Council of Elders with a call on the members to bring their invaluable experiences to bear in shaping the future of the party.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, in a message, said: “As we continue to strengthen the Party, your wisdom and experience will be invaluable”.

“Your leadership will serve as an example to all members of the Party, and your contributions will be instrumental in shaping the future of the NDC.”

He said he was confident that working together, the NDC would continue to be a strong and unified force to bring Ghana the deserved change in 2024.

“Your knowledge and experience will be crucial in navigating the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Mr Mahama said.

“I look forward to working closely with the Council to achieve our noble goals,” he said, and congratulated the members of the Council for their continued service to the Party.

“Together, we will work towards building the Ghana we want and for a brighter future for the NDC.”

Some key figures at the event include Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC; Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Mr Huudu Yahaya, Mr Ato Ahowei, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, and Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni.

GNA

