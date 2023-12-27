MTN presents gifts to Christmas Day babies in Takoradi 

By Gladys Abakah

Sekondi (W/R), Dec. 27, GNA- Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) Wednesday donated gifts to 17 new babies born on Christmas Day in Takoradi.

The babies, delivered at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, received assorted items to welcome them into the MTN family and the world in general.

Of the seven males and 10 females six of them delivered through spontaneous vagina delivery, while eleven were through caesarean sessions.

They received gifts including soaps, towels, baby oils, diapers, detergents, powders, lotions, and dresses.

Madam Esther Asabre, the Principal Nursing Officer at the Hospital, who represented DDNS Marian Sophia Quaye, the Head of Nursing and Midwifery Services, said all the mothers were in good condition and the babies in good health.

Mr Prince Nyarko, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana, said MTN, every year, presented gifts to newborns across the regions in Ghana on Christmas Day to show love to the mothers.

“It is a delight to share in the happiness and joy of mothers on a significant day like Christmas for bringing forth babies on the special occasion”, he said.

Similar gestures would be extended to mothers at the Essikado Hospital and other health facilities.

Mr Michael Danso, the Maternity Ward Administrator, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the support.

“The kind gesture done today shows how responsible and committed MTN is for contributing its bit to support mothers”, he stated.

He appealed to the Network to look more into maternal health issues by providing the hospital with delivery beds to facilitate the delivery process.

Nana Kobina Nketiah IV, the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area, joined the team to present the items and commended MTN for its commitment to lessening the burden on mothers in providing good care for their babies.

He noted that in the African culture women were untouchable because of the pain they went through in childbirth and the need for them to be accorded the needed respect.

Madam Alimatu Awudu, a mother who gave birth to twins, appreciated MTN on behalf of all mothers who received the gifts.

She thanked God for a safe delivery, despite the pain they went through during the process.

GNA

