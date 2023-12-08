MP inspires youth to seek sustainable livelihood in agriculture

By Florence Afriyie Mensah,

Kwamang (Ash) Dec. 08, GNA – Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Kwabre North has advised the youth in the area to consider venturing into farming to guarantee them a secured future.

In agriculture, he said lied many business opportunities that could ensure sustainable livelihood for the younger generation.

Mr Adomako Mensah, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in an interview at Kwamang, in the Ashanti region, said the ‘Youth in Agriculture’ initiative, for instance, came with diverse value chains, which the youth ought to exploit to their advantage.

The initiative, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in collaboration with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), aims to empower and support the youth in their pursuit of a career in commercial farming.

It is being executed under the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfJ) and addresses the challenges young farmers face in securing land and resources for farming.

The project is targeting 200,000 youth farmers as beneficiaries to collectively cultivate and manage over one million acres during the 5-year program duration.

Mr. Adomako Mensah drew the attention of the youth in his constituency to the growing interest shown in the ‘Youth in Agriculture’ initiative across the country and therefore, they should demonstrate the same zeal in order not to be left out.

The MP, as part of efforts to whip up enthusiasm for farming, recently supported the commemoration of the National Farmers’ Day in his area with some incentive packages, including a tricycle truck carrier (aboboyaa), motorcycle carrier (pragyia) and a 43-inch television.

The tricycle was donated to one Madam Lydia Konadu, the 2023 Afigya Kwabre North District Best Farmer, while the 43-inch television was also gifted to the District Best Youth Farmer, and the motorcycle was to support the work of extension officers in the area.

Since 2021, the MP has made significant contributions to the farming communities in his area by distributing thousands of coconut seedlings to local farmers.

GNA

