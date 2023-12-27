Mothers Koforidua: MTN donates to babies born on Christmas Day 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Dec 27, GNA – Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), through its Foundation, has presented hampers to babies born on Christmas day at two health facilities in Koforidua.

Twenty-five mothers, who delivered on Xmas day at the Koforidua Regional Hospital and the Seventh Day Adventists Hospital, received the gifts.

On December 26, every year, MTN Ghana Foundation visits hospitals across the country to present hampers and some airtime to mothers who gave birth on the 25th and 26th of December, as part of a cherished tradition.

This year, 500 baby hampers were distributed in all the 16 regions of Ghana.

Mr Ransford Gyan, the MTN Area Sales Manager in charge of Eastern, Volta and Oti, who made the presentation, said it was to show love to the newborns and their mothers.

Madam Mary Ahorlu, Staff Midwife at the Eastern Regional Hospital, on behalf of the mothers, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the gesture.

