MIHOSO/Basic Need project records 22 new cases of NTDs in Dormaa Municipality

By Dennis Peprah,

Sunyani, Dec. 14, GNA – The implementation of MIHOSO International Foundation/Basic Need Neglected Tropical Skin Diseases (NTDs) project has recorded 22 new cases of the disease in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The cases recorded in the 11 project implementation communities comprise 16 Buruli Ulcer, one leprosy, one elephantiasis and two cases of yaws.

Mr Thomas Benarkuu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in-charge of Operations, MIHOSO International, a health centered, human rights and social development Non-governmental Organisation disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

The suspected cases of the NTDs, according to Mr Benarkuu common at Aboabo Number four, Aboabo Number Two, Aboabo Number Three, Ahyiraso, Masu, Toforo, Babianeha, Kofiasu and Aseskasu farming communities.

The Foundation, he explained, was partnering with the Basic Need Ghana, another NGO, implementing the two-year project aimed at enhancing the quality of life of vulnerable and affected people in the area and being funded by the Anesvad Foundation.

Titled “Building Civil Society Coalition to Advocate an Integrated Approach to Control Skin-NTDs and Enhance the Quality of Life of Vulnerable and Affected People in Ghana,” the project sought to contribute towards prevention, control, and elimination of the NTD’s infection, ameliorating the mental health and psychosocial impact of debilitating the disease and social stigma.

Mr Benarkuu explained the implementation of the project, being funded by the Anesvad Foundation, had trained 10 community volunteers and 26 health workers who reached out and sensitized the communities on the NTDs. Through their efforts, the project has recorded the new cases, he stated, and commended the volunteers, various community leaders, and the health workers.

The project implementation would contribute to progress towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and skin health for all. It would enhance health and well-being, eliminate discrimination and exclusion, deepen human rights, and improve participation and productivity.

In another interview, Mr Daniel Kwame Owusu-Mensah, the Dormaa Municipal Disease Control Officer told the GNA the suspected cases had been sent to Accra for confirmation. Nonetheless, he said the affected people, with the buruli ulcer patients, had been put on medication, indicating that when the diseases were detected earlier patients could be treated.

Mr Owusu-Mensah observed though the project implementation had in one way or the other helped reduce societal stigma and myth surrounding the NTDs in the area, the project intended to organize video shows in the communities.

That would enable the communities to understand and appreciate the need for people with suspected cases to report to health facilities and Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds for medical attention.

Mr Owusu-Mensah reminded that it was untrue the NTDs were linked to witchcraft and family curse, and therefore appealed to the people to desist from the stigmatization, and support persons with suspected cases to report to health facilities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

