Methodist Church Bethel Society marks 50th anniversary 

Tema, Dec. 11, GNA – The Methodist Church Ghana, Bethel Society, in the Tema North Circuit Community 8 has celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Thanksgiving Service for God’s continued love and protection towards the growth of the church.

The church was established in 1973 as the first Methodist society in the Tema central and used evangelism as its main tool to win souls for Christ, transform lives, and elevate human standards among its members.

The 50th anniversary was celebrated under the theme ‘’Moving forward for divine transformation in Christ’’.

The Right Reverend Ofori Akyea, Bishop for Tema Diocese, Methodist Church, stated in a sermon that 50 years of growth doesn’t mean the church has attained its goal yet; however, it is a wake-up call that the church is growing and they need to witness growth in all aspects of godliness.

He stated that the church is not there yet; therefore, they should embrace holiness, perfection, and maturity, for that will enable the church to grow as a society.

He encouraged the church to forgive the wrong deeds of their fellow brethren and live in unity with them so that they could grow together and be each other’s keeper. He added that, when they hold on to wrongdoing, it will always draw them back and prevent them from working together as a society.

Also, they should not look back on their failures and waste their energy on things that do not matter, but rather focus on the things that will uplift their faith and keep them steadfast in Christ.

‘’One thing I know: forgetting what is behind and straining to rise ahead, let’s forget what is behind us and let’s move forward as a church. Paul does not allow himself to be distracted from his purpose”.

He charged the church not to be content with its achievements but to do more and allow itself to grow spiritually and socially.

He also encourages various stewards in the church, especially the children and youth ministries, to instill good morals in the youth and teach them godly ways so that they’ll take up the mantle of leadership. He advised that the church should organise interesting programmes that would draw the youth closer to the Lord.

Rev. Akyea also advised parents to take their children to all church programmes and encourage them to take up roles and duties in the church so that they would feel attached to the church society.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kojo Appiagye, the circuit chairman for Tema North Methodist Youth Fellowship, stated that the youth system of the church was not related to only one group.

He said the Methodist youth fellowship, which aim at uniting the youth and teaching them to take up roles and also be guarded by good morals that will enable them to be good citizens in the church and the country at large.

He stated that, prior to the anniversary, the youth ministry engaged in activities such as a cleanup exercise, communal evangelism, revival sections, and others to purposely engage the youth and discourage them from engaging in all social deviance, especially in this festive season.

Also, the church has established cell group systems with leaders, and each cell leader takes charge of at least 25 youth.

Mr Appiagye explained that the cell group is a small group within the youth ministry to take care of a particular number of youth and open a WhatsApp group where the youth are engaged regularly with their cell leader in prayers, teachings, and other stuff, so even when the children are in school, they are able to share the gospel with them and keep them in check.

He added that the church was doing its best possible to draw the youth closer to God; however, the bigger decision lies with them. He therefore urged the youth to take part in all church activities and move away from social deviance.

