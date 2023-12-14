Medikal warms up for ‘Planning and Plotting’ concert this Saturday

Accra, Dec. 14, GNA – It is less than 48 hours until the highly anticipated “Planning and Plotting” concert by award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal.

The concert scheduled to take place at La Palm Royal Beach on Saturday, December 16, 2023, would see a star-studded artiste line-up join Medikal on a music night that promises lots of thrills.

Artistes billed for the concert include Shatta Wale, Kidi, Jay Bahd, Tulenkey, Quamina MP, Sista Afia, among many others.

Medikal stated in an earlier interview that he aims to give back to society and that proceeds from the “Planning and Plotting” concert would be dedicated to supporting the less privileged in Ghana.

“Planning and Plotting,” a musical project that has dropped in a few weeks

has racked up impressive streaming numbers across various streaming platforms.

Tickets for the concert are still being sold on www.planningandplotting.com or using the shortcode *711*11*28#.

Medikal would also headline a concert at the Indigo O2 Arena in May 2024, with general ticket sales expected to commence on January 11, 2024.

GNA

