Mahama will win any free, fair, credible election — Haruna Iddrisu 

Zuarungu (U/E), Dec 11, GNA – Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, says Mr John Dramani Mahama, Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the 2024 general election on free, fair, and credible grounds.

He said if Ghanaians were to vote based on their current economic conditions and the state of the country, the NDC was convinced that Mr Mahama would win any free, fair, and credible elections in Ghana in 2024.

“If Ghanaians are to vote based on the state of the country, the state of its institutions and the state of the suffering of the people of Ghana, Mr John Dramani Mahama will humble others,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament, was speaking at the inauguration of the Upper East Regional Women’s Wing Working Committee on the theme: “Effective mobilization of the women’s front.”

He said, “2024 offers the NDC the best opportunity to recapture political power, and we all must endeavour to work to support John Dramani Mahama.”

The MP said Mr Mahama, a former Vice President and President, was more experienced in governance and would be the right Candidate to make Ghana a better place for the citizenry.

He urged the Party to work and ensure that all 15 seats in the Region were captured for the NDC to form a majority in Parliament to support Mr Mahama, who he said would be the next President, to implement policies to the benefit of the ordinary Ghanaian.

He said though there was a clear indication that the NDC would win the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary elections, he cautioned the Party not to take the elections for granted.

Mr Iddrisu said the credibility and sustainability of their message was important and called on all members of the NDC, especially its Communicators to trumpet the good messages and development projects undertaken by the Party in government over the years.

“The issues get forgotten too early,” he noted.

He called on the media to play its watchdog role, saying “You held NDC, John Mahama accountable, hold Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia accountable to their duties, pledges and failures.”

The MP for Pusiga, Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, who chaired the inaugural ceremony, said there was a need for the NDC to recapture power from the NPP with a clear majority in Parliament to implement its programmes and policies.

She said the current state of Parliament caused a lot of confusion for them, “I want to plead with you. Do not let us get equal numbers again. Let us fight to get better numbers in Parliament. The current numbers are giving us a lot of issues.”

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the National Women’s Organizer of the NDC, said the 2024 elections called for hard work, unity of purpose, vigilance, and an uncompromising attitude devoid of any form of intimation.

According to her, the NPP government usually adopted all forms of unfair ways and means to rig elections, “Now we will stop them. They should not think that we are joking, they have taken us for a ride for far too long.”

Dr Bissiw urged all Women Organizers of the Party and their Deputies across the country to campaign in every nook and cranny of all the Constituencies to propagate the message of the NDC, especially the ‘24-hour economy’ policy of the Party.

