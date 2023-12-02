Updates: NPP Parliamentary Primary in ‘Orphan’ Constituencies

Asuogyaman Constituency

Pius Enam Hadzide – 423 Paul Asare Ansah – 131 Chief Michael Ansah – 113 Nana Abrokwa Asare – 95

Total valid votes cast – 766

Rejected votes – 4

Voter population 779

Cape Coast South Provisional Results

Ernest Arthur – 290 Theodora Sarah Afful – 279 James Brew-Wartemberg – 9

Rejected – 1

Aowin Constituency Results

Isaac Brew – 299 Fuseini Abanga – 580

Bia West Constituency Provisional Results

Franklin Kudjo – 366 Bernard Gyebi Blay – 407

Rejected votes – 2

Total votes cast – 775

Okaikoi North Constituency Provisional Results

Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie – 27 Prince Owusu Mensah – 6 Alberta Afia Asomaniwa Akoto – 228 Stephen Kofi Nyarko Adipa – 105 Fuseini Issah – 114 Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei – 341

Juaboso Constituency Provisional Results

Martha Kwayie Manu – 275 Dr Alex Ampaabeng – 372

Akatsi South Provisional Results

Mawuli Ocloo Egos-449 Martin Kofitsey Nyahe—184

Valid votes – 633

Total Votes Cast – 639

Rejected – 6

Provisional Results: Akan Constituency

Alhaji Rashid Bawa — 494 Tassah Abubakar Safiwu — 102 Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu — 17

Total valid votes cast — 614

Total Rejected — 01

Provisional Results: BODI Constituency

Samuel Opoku NYAME —138 NICOLAS ANDOH —169 .FRANCIS ATTA OWUSU — 108

REJECTED BALLOTS — 4

TOTAL VOTEs — 417

Voting ends in Akan Constituency

Kadjebi, 12:45

Voting has ended at the Akan Constituency at 1140hours, but the Electoral Commission Officials are waiting for regulation time, 1400 hours.

A total of 632 voters were expected to cast their ballots at the campus of the Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), venue for the election.

Three candidates including; Alhaji Rashid Bawa, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Tanko Issifu Yakubu, a Business Consultant with the Volta Lake Transport Ltd, and Tassah Abubakar Safiwu, a Farm Manager are contesting.

Voting ongoing in Bolgatanga Central Constituency

Bolgatanga Central, 11:15AM

A total of 794 delegates are expected to vote in the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the NPP’s Parliamentary Primary.

Contesting are, Mr Elvis Atia Awonekai Figo, Mr Rashid Agana Bawa and Mr Rawfied Abelio.

Voting progresses smoothly in Bongo Constituency

Bongo, 11:10AM

The voting process is progressing smoothly in the Bongo Constituency, where a total of 680 delegates are expected to cast their votes to elect one candidate among three aspirants.

Contesting are, Madam Diana Aburiya Asuure, Mr Frank A-Ugidima and Mr Mba Richard Asalma.

Time to win Odododiodioo seat — Nii Lantey Bannerman

Odododiodioo, 10:15

The absence of Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodioo, in the 2024 Parliamentary Election is an opportunity for the New Patriotic Party to win the seat, Mr Nii Lantey Bannerman, NPP parliamentary aspirant for Odododiodioo has said.

Police arrest man over ballot paper photograph

Tamale Central, 10:00AM

A young man has been arrested by the police for taking photographs of the ballot paper after casting his vote at the Tamale Central Constituency.

Voting in underway at Prestea Huni Valley Constituency

Prestea Huni Valley, 9:50AM

Voting is progressing at the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency where a total of 1,399 NPP delegates from 32 electoral areas are expected to cast their ballots.

Also at Wassa Amenfi East Constituency, a total of 1,136 delegates from 28 electoral areas are expected to elect one of the three parliamentary contestants.

Voting ongoing in Tamale Central

Tamale Central, 9:45AM

Voting to elect the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, for the 2024 general election, is ongoing.

A total of 881 delegates from 18 electoral areas are expected to cast their ballots for the three candidates including the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive.

Voting progresses at Ekumfi

Ekumfi, 9:25AM

A total of 523 delegates from 95 polling stations in 26 electoral areas, Council of elders and patrons are expected to vote in the on-going NPP parliamentary primary in the Ekumfi Constituency in the Central Region

The contestants are Albert Tetteh-Entsie, Francis. K. Ato Codjoe, Stelfa Adu Donkor and Kweku Baah Ofori.

Madam Dina Nketia, Ekumfi District Director of the Electoral Commission, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the venue that polls started at 0700 hours, and will end at 1300 hours.

Misunderstanding ensues at Okaikoi North Constituency polling station.

Okaikoi North, 9:15AM

Some delegates in Okaikoi North Constituency have challenged the eligibility of some other persons as delegates in the Constituency.

Voting underway in Ashaiman

Ashaiman. 9:00AM

Three aspirants, Justice King Essel, Thomas Adongo and Yakubu Labaran Barry, are contesting to represent the party as Member of Parliament candidate for Ashaiman for the 2024 general elections.

A total of 1850 delegates are expected to vote in the ongoing NPP primary in the Constituency.

Voting ongoing in Okaikoi North

Nii Boiman, 8:30

A total of 850 delegates are expected to vote at the Sunny Side International School at Nii Boiman, the polling centre for Okaikoi North Constituency.

Six aspirants are contesting to be the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Constituency, including Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Agyei, MP for Akuapem North Constituency and a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

Strong Police presence in Odododiodoo

Odododiodoo, 8:00AM

There is strong police presence at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro office, the voting centre for Odododiodoo Constituency, where delegates arrived early to cast their ballots.

A total 1,306 delegates are expected to vote at the Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro Office where two voting centres have been created to speed up the exercise.

Mr Eric Okyere, the Presiding Officer, is hopeful that voting would close at 1400 hours.

Voting underway in Krachi East

Krachi East, 7:55AM

Voting is underway in the NPP Krachi East Parliamentary Primary where a total of 648 delegates are expected to cast their ballots at the Dambai College of Education, venue for the exercise.

There is heavy police presence and orderliness at the venue.

Mr Kafui Klutse, Electoral Commission official, expects the exercise to run without any incidents.

Voting underway in Ablekuma Central Constituency

Ablekuma Central, 7:35AM

Accra, Dec 2, GNA – Voting is underway in the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primary in constituencies where the party has no sitting MPs.

The election is taking place in 111 out of the 137 ‘orphan’ constituencies across the country with some aspirants going unopposed.

The election forms part of the Party ‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 General Election.

