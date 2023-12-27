Life International Church launches ‘Shigionoth 2024‘ in Accra 

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, Dec.27, GNA-The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church has expressed worry over the frightening dimensions that armed robbery,’sakawa’, indiscipline and prostitution have assumed among the youth in the country.

He noted that the trend has become so widespread and deep-rooted that it calls for drastic and urgent remedial measures.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih who is also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) made the call at the launch of ‘Shigionoth 2024’ in Accra on Wednesday.

The 21-day event, which is one of the flagship programmes of the church, begins on Monday, January eight and ends on Sunday, January 28.

It is aimed at equipping the participants both physically and spiritually to enter the New Year by spending time with God.

It is also to seek His guidance and protection through prayers and fasting and pray for peace and prosperity of the nation.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih said the situation was worsened by the large scale of indiscipline in all sections and citizens were plagued with fear and feeling of Insecurity.

‘The rising crime -wave is a sad commentary on our society and this should be confronted head-on’, the General Overseer said.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih appealed to religious and traditional leaders to help in the crusade and urged all to commit themselves to lead exemplary lives.

