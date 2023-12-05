Let’s put everything behind us and focus on election 2024 — Ali Maiga Halidu 

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Nkrakwanta (B/R), Dec. 5, GNA – Mr Ali Maiga Halidu, aspiring Member of Parliament for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dormaa West Constituency, has appealed to the party members to do away with their differences and focus on becoming victorious in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he thanked his supporters and campaign team for working tirelessly to ensure his success, stressing that the most important task was to unite the party’s rank and file for the greater task ahead to win in the next year general elections.

He thanked all the people for the sacrifices they made towards his victory and promised to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him.

“I knew the election was going to be tough, but I was confident to win, and fortunately for me, I emerged victorious, l thank God.

“Our target is to win the 2024 election and we need all party supporters and sympathizers to come on board to give our best.”

Mr Halidu polled 172 votes to beat his contestant Mr. Ransford Osei Amponsah, who had 137 votes out of 309 total votes cast.

He expressed the confidence of winning over the seat, saying record showed that since 2012, that constituency has been a swinging seat for both the NPP and the NDC.

