Lack of access roads, bane of firefighting at Kumasi central market 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Dec. 11 GNA – Lack of access routes in the Kumasi central market has been identified as the major obstacle to firefighting in the market.

Mr Rashid Nisawu, Deputy Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, who stated this said the extreme congestion in the market made it problematic for firefighting in the area.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after bringing down the raging fire which razed through the French-Line section of the Kumasi Central market on Sunday morning, under control, he said the fire fighters had a hectic time controlling the fire.

Mr Nisawu pointed out that lack of access routes and poor setting up of shops and structures for trading activities at the French-Line section of the market made the fire spread faster from one shop to another.

Many merchandize items such as clothes, phones, locally made sandals, herbal medicinal products, and others, were destroyed in the fire outbreak which started around 8 am at the French-Line section of the market on Sunday.

A quick response from the Ghana National Fire Service, helped to prevent the fire from spreading further to other areas of the market.

The cause of the fire was still unknown at the time of filing this story.

