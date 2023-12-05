Keta-Anloga Youth Parliament marks International Volunteers Day with community services

By Benard Worlali Awumee,

Keta, (V/R), Dec 05, GNA, Keta-Anloga Municipal Youth Parliament opens today to embark on a community service activity to mark this year’s International Volunteers Day.

National Youth Authority Ghana launched this year’s National Community Service Week under the theme; “Empowering Communities, Enriching Lives: Together we Volunteer” which is scheduled to commence from Tuesday 5th to Saturday 9th December 2023

In a press statement signed by Mr. Emmanuel Gameli Dovia, Chairman of Public Relations committee at the Keta Youth Parliament, he is asking all youth groups within the two municipalities to partake in the community services to mark the event.

“All youth groups and associations in various electoral areas should partner with their assembly members for community works, either cleanup exercises, counselling or sensitization forums…all current and aspiring assembly members are to work in their various communities to mark the day,” the statement said

The five-day event, premised on the core values of patriotism, teamwork, participation, community service and volunteerism would capture individuals and groups worldwide partaking in self-initiated projects.

Mr Sosoo Dan, Majority Leader at Keta Youth Parliament speaking to Ghana News Agency calls on all young people and youth groups to mark the week and make it memorable.

“Let us all get involved in activities that will impact lives in our various communities as these will go a long way to serve as a catalyst to developing our various communities,” Mr Sosoo said.

Community Service Week is a subset of International Volunteer Day (IVD), which is an international observance mandated by the United Nation’s General Assembly, aimed at promoting volunteerism and encouraging governments to support volunteer efforts, is celebrated worldwide in the month of December.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

