Kadjebi-Akan Homecoming 2023 launched in Accra  

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA – The Kadjebi Diaspora Association (KADA), in partnership with the Chiefs and Kadjebi District Assembly and the Ghana Tourism Authority, has officially launched the Kadjebi- Akan Homecoming, 2023, in Accra.

The Homecoming is on the theme: “Kadjebi-Akan Homecoming for development: Your contribution and support for development and progress.”

Nana Kwaku Duah, Kurontihene of Kadjebi- Akan traditional area, said the initiative was aimed at raising funds to construct an ultramodern community centre for Kadjebi.

He said the idea was mooted by natives of Kadjebi living in the diaspora and it was wholly embraced by the people back home as a good thought to revamp and develop the community, hence the celebration.

“History reminds us of how we had lost Kadjebi as being the great pillar for business and leisure and this has motivated us to bring indigenes and their resources together to make Kadjebi a great home again.”

He said the development of every community was the responsibility of everyone and urged indigenes both home and abroad to participate in the event and contribute their quota to achieve their goal.

Mr Kofi Adjei Ntim, C.E.O of Gratis Foundation and a native of Kadjebi, said the impact of the project would be the catalyst of a positive change and also touch the lives of the community and generations to come.

He said the success of the project would be based on commitment and collaboration among themselves and encouraged all indigenes to actively participate, engage and contribute to the success of the initiative.

“It is important for us all to come with their resources, time, treasure and talent together to build the centre of convergence for the community. We can also take advantage of the collaboration with the District Assembly to benefit from Government interventions to support the development of the community,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

