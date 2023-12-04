“It was tough, but we were discipline” – Aduana Coach

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Dec. 4, GNA – Yaw Acheampong, the Head Coach of Aduana FC has said their game against Accra Hearts of Oak was a tough one, but they manage to hold their guards to ensure victory over them.

According to the Coach, the decision to introduce an attacking midfielder in the first half of the game became the “Game Changer” for his side.

“Oboobi became the game changer,” he said a post-match interview after the match.

He indicated that compared to the last home matches they had a lot of chances but they squandered them.

“But for today’s game, we didn’t have a lot of chances but I’m happy we used a set piece to get a goal,” he added.

Responding to a question about what mindset he approached the game with after two consecutive home loss, he said “it was painful, we took it as one of those things in football”.

“We came back to encourage ourselves and I’m very happy our system worked to perfection,” he added.

Coach Acheampong indicated that they are still working on the team to improve performance.

Bright Adjei got the only goal of the match in the 66th minute through a spot kick.

